18,252 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by Reynolds Investment Management Inc.

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Loews Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 1,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.