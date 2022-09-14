198,454 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 198,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth $858,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth $3,881,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 433.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 533,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 433,221 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 17.3% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,155,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 328.9% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 300,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU remained flat at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,010. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

