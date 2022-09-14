20,576 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

