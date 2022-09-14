2,085 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Reynolds Investment Management Inc.

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.28. 4,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

