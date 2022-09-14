20,912 Shares in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Bought by Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Digimarc makes up approximately 0.2% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cisco Systems Inc. owned about 0.10% of Digimarc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DMRC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $333.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digimarc Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digimarc to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.