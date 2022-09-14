22,673 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after purchasing an additional 208,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. 155,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,775. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

