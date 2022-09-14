25,000 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Melius began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 769,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,572,832. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.51. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.