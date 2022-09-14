281 Shares in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Acquired by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $599.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $805.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $632.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.47.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

