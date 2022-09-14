30,036 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CME Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 447,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,356,000 after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

