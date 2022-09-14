305,298 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Acquired by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 305,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. Integral Ad Science comprises about 0.9% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,654 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 454,210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $5,214,000. Finally, Zeno Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,561.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 319,439 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 18,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,534. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -115.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

