31,786 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Reynolds Investment Management Inc.

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. 66,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,440,703. The stock has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

