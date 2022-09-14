32,180 Shares in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.36% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA TZA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. 117,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,204,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

