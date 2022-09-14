500,000 Shares in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 1.71% of BioPlus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,152,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

