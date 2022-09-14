581,910 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 581,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.41% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 31,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.97. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $33.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.