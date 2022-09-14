6,053 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Bought by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE:WWE opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

