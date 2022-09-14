9,656 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Reynolds Investment Management Inc.

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

