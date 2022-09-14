A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.10

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$35.10 and last traded at C$35.50, with a volume of 15552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.99.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$517.80 million and a P/E ratio of 16.59.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

