Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given New GBX 2,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.
Abcam Stock Performance
ABCM stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,874. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.