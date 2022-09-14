Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given New GBX 2,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Abcam Stock Performance

ABCM stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,874. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

Abcam Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Abcam by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 558,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

