AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,976,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of -1.18.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

