Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $200.96

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $200.96 and traded as high as $211.46. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $211.00, with a volume of 38,044 shares.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PALL. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,607.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

