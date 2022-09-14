Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stock Position Decreased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group decreased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,722 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises 2.3% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Castellan Group owned 0.29% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $79.46 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48.

