Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 3.1 %
NYSE AOD opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.
