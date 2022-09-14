Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE AOD opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

