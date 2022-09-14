Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

