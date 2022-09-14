Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.