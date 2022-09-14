Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ACP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 65,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,864. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

