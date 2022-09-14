Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 65,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,864. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
