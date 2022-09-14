ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.45

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 5925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $509.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,632,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,708,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

