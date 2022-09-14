Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $862.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $50,302. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 97.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after buying an additional 2,029,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,820 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

