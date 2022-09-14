AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.