Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 248,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.