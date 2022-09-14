Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,850 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $89,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.76. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.15.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.