Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after buying an additional 74,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AAP traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $171.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,209. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.57. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.