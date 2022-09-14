Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 138.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 215.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 278.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

