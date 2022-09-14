Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Quilter Plc’s 7th Largest Position

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 3.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quilter Plc owned about 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $112,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 9.0 %

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.