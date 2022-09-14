Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

