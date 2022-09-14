Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.87

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

