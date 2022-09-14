Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.87

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Advantage Solutions Stock Down 4.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.