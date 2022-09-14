Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,198,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,504,000 after acquiring an additional 671,679 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 474,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,942,000 after acquiring an additional 218,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 736,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67,978 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

