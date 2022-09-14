Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 28,486 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after buying an additional 40,354 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 112,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $242.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day moving average is $248.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

