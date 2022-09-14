Advisory Services Network LLC Has $10.20 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.