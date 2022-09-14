Advisory Services Network LLC Has $27.80 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,335 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $27,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,935,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

