Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

