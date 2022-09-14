Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,174 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

