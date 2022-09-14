Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 722 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $421.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.14. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.