AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,001 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.06% of AerCap worth $130,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in AerCap by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AerCap by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. 8,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,780. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

