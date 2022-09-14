Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 488,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,935. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.