Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 488,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,935. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.75.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
