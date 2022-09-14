AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s 9th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,848,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,755 shares during the period. AEye comprises 1.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 2.46% of AEye worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AEye by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AEye from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. AEye, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $226.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.04.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,521.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AEye, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

