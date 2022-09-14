Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 241,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,742. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,275.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,632 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 10.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

