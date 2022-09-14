Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIRI opened at $0.71 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

