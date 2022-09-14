Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.49. 7,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

