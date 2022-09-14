AirSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.37 Million (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $18.37 million and $2.53 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,479,533 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain.AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform.”

