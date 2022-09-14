Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO traded up $16.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,332,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,915. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 360,101 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

