Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.89

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 1128968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

