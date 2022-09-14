Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.89

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 1128968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.
The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
